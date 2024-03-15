    বাংলা

    Italy arms exports to Israel continued despite block, minister says

    Under Italian law, arms exports are banned to countries that are waging war and those deemed to be violating international human rights

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2024, 05:44 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 05:44 AM

    Italy has continued to export arms to Israel, the Italian defence minister said on Thursday, despite assurances last year that the government was blocking such sales following Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip.

    However, Guido Crosetto told parliament that only previously signed orders were being honoured after checks had been made to ensure the weaponry would not be used against Gaza civilians.

    Under Italian law, arms exports are banned to countries that are waging war and those deemed to be violating international human rights.

    Crosetto announced last year following the explosion of violence in Gaza that the Italian authority which oversees the sale of military goods, known as Uama, had blocked authorisation of the transfer of arms to Israel.

    However, picking apart data from statistics agency ISTAT, independent media outlet Altreconomia this week reported that Italy had exported 2.1 million euros ($2.30 million) in arms and munitions to Israel in the last three months of 2023.

    In December alone, Italy exported 1.3 million euros worth of arms, three times the level of the same month in 2022.

    Crosetto told parliament these were outstanding contracts. "Uama checked them on a case-by-case basis and they did not concern materials that could be used against civilians in Gaza," he said.

    Francesco Vignarca, head of a national pacifist network for disarmament, said there was little clarity surrounding arms sales and criticised recent moves to reform the export law.

    "With the (proposed) changes, decisions (on exports) will be more political and transparency will be reduced," he said, adding that all outstanding arms contracts to Israel needed to be suspended.

    Italy's conservative government offered immediate support to Israel in the wake of the surprise Hamas attack on Oct 7, but has since criticised the Israeli invasion of Gaza, saying far too many civilians were dying and urging an immediate ceasefire.

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman cooks, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 6, 2024.
    No Women's Day in Gaza, say mothers of hungry children
    It is typically a major public holiday in Palestine, when families put on their finest clothes and flock to hotels and restaurants to celebrate their mothers, daughters and sisters
    Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 5, 2024.
    Israel destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
    Around 80% of Gaza's fishing sector has been destroyed since Oct 7
    Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, Israel March 3, 2024.
    UN to test Israeli military road to get aid to Gaza's north
    The UN has warned that at least 576,000 people in Gaza – one-quarter of the population – are on the brink of famine
    Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 28, 2024.
    Hamas studies Paris truce proposal involving 40-day pause and hostage exchange
    Under the proposed ceasefire, hospitals and bakeries in Gaza would be repaired, 500 aid trucks would enter into the strip each day and thousands of tents and caravans would be delivered

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman