At least three killed in blasts in Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine border
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2022 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 10:40 AM BdST
At least three people were killed and dozens of residential buildings damaged in Russia's Belgorod on Sunday, the local governor said, after earlier reports of several blasts heard in the city that lies near the border with Ukraine.
At least 11 apartment buildings and 39 private residential houses were damaged, including five fully destroyed, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the reports.
