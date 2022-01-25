UK police ask Downing Street investigation for more information
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2022 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 05:46 PM BdST
British police have written to the department investigating alleged COVID-19 lockdown parties at Downing Street, asking for more information about what it has found after the police opened a criminal investigation into the gatherings.
"The MPS has written to the Cabinet Office this morning with a formal request for it to refer all relevant information gathered from its inquiry in relation to events on the dates in question to support the police investigations," the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement, declining to give the dates of the events it was investigating.
More stories
- 7 migrants on Lampedusa island bound boat die
- Thousands evacuated from Athens motorway
- Elizabeth prepares to mark 70 years as queen
- EU ready for harsh sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine: Denmark
- String of Greek killings puts focus on domestic abuse
- Johnson orders inquiry over anti-Muslim discrimination claims
- EU to leave diplomats' families in Ukraine for now
- US tells diplomats' families to leave Ukraine
Recent Stories
- UK police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties
- At least 7 migrants on boat bound for Lampedusa die of hypothermia
- Thousands evacuated from Athens motorway as snowstorm hits Greece
- Royal crown slips as Elizabeth prepares to mark 70 years as queen
- Italy's presidential vote begins with Draghi's future in balance
- NATO steps up readiness in Eastern Europe
Opinion
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Michigan judge apologises to expat Bangladeshi over shaming him for overgrown lawn
- Omicron’s spread could end ‘emergency phase’ of pandemic, WHO says
- Shahjalal University VC Farid apologises for ‘indecent remarks’ on female students of Jahangirnagar
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload approaches 1.7m as daily infections strike 25-week high
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload crosses 1.7m, as daily infections hit 16,000-plus for the second time