Bomb defused under Turkish officer's car ahead of Erdogan event
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Dec 2021 10:15 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2021 10:15 AM BdST
Turkish police found a bomb under the car of a riot police officer assigned to work at an event attended by President Tayyip Erdogan in eastern Turkey, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.
The device was reportedly discovered in the small city of Nusaybin, on the Syrian border, from which the officer had been due to drive 200 km (125 miles) northeast to Siirt, where Erdogan later addressed an outdoor audience.
The car was parked at the officer's home in Nusaybin. The bomb was defused and an investigation was launched, Anadolu reported.
Hamza Dag, deputy chair of Erdogan's ruling AK Party, said police had delayed releasing the information to avoid a public backlash.
The car was parked at the officer's home in Nusaybin. The bomb was defused and an investigation was launched, Anadolu reported.
Hamza Dag, deputy chair of Erdogan's ruling AK Party, said police had delayed releasing the information to avoid a public backlash.
In his speech in Siirt, Erdogan said he hoped that volatile foreign-exchange and inflation rates would stabilise soon, after a historic selloff in the Turkish currency, the lira.
- Bomb defused under Turkish officer's car ahead of Erdogan event
- Thousands march against COVID restrictions in Europe
- Teen’s metal detector finds Bronze Age axe
- Italian man tries to get COVID jab in fake arm
- Germany's Angela Merkel bids farewell as chancellor
- Migration talking points surge in France, but not migration
- British armed forces to allow people with HIV
- 42 omicron COVID cases confirmed in 10 EU states
- Thousands march against COVID restrictions in northwest Europe
- English teenager finds Bronze Age axe using a metal detector
- Italian anti-vaxxer tries to get COVID-19 shot in fake arm
- Angela Merkel’s parting message to Germany: Trust one another
- Migration talking points surge in France, but not migration
- British armed forces to allow people with HIV to enlist
Most Read
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- KUET expels 9 students, including Chhatra League leader, over professor’s death
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- University student dies after lorry rams motorcycle in Dhaka amid road safety protests
- Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
- New Zealand spinner Ajaz takes all 10 wickets against India
- Two dead after train crushes autorickshaw in Chattogram