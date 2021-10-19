Record haul of cocaine seized from sailboat off Portugal's coast
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Oct 2021 09:09 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2021 09:09 AM BdST
Portuguese and Spanish authorities have seized 5.2 tonnes of cocaine from a sailboat on the high seas and arrested three suspects, in Portugal's largest drug bust in 15 years and a world-record haul from a sailboat, police said on Monday.
With the cocaine bales piled up behind him at a naval base across the river Tagus from Lisbon, Luis Neves, director of Portugal's criminal investigation police, said the haul represented the largest amount of cocaine ever seized from a sailboat globally.
Usually, such large quantities are found on cargo ships and bigger motorised vessels.
Authorities discovered 183 cloth sacks full of cocaine, destined for the continental European market, inside the sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean, around 550 kilometres from Portugal's coast.
"We are always expecting (more drug trafficking) and this is the message we want to send organisations: we are waiting for you," Neves said. "Those who have to fall will fall because this amount of drugs is an immense fortune and a huge blow for criminal groups."
The crew members - two Spanish nationals and one Peruvian - were arrested and will appear before a judge. Police suspect they are part of a powerful drug ring known for transporting drugs from Latin America to Europe.
Antonio Duarte, head of Spain's police narcotics unit, said the men had already been on authorities' radar and an arrest warrant had been issued for one of them.
The seizure comes as new gangs continue to muscle into cocaine markets in Europe, setting up smuggling networks directly linking producers in Latin America to European consumers, according to the Lisbon-based EU drugs agency, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, or EMCDDA.
Cocaine is the second most commonly used illicit drug in Europe, the agency said in its 2021 report.
- How a stunning lagoon in Spain turned into ‘green soup’
- French ambassador ordered out of Belarus
- Italy imposes mandatory COVID health pass for work
- Norway to rule on attack suspect's detention
- US FDA okays 3 e-cigarette products by BAT
- When migrants die at sea, he gets them home
- EU pledge up to 1bn euros in aid to Afghanistan, neighbours
- 3 migrants dead after being hit by train in France
- How a stunning lagoon in Spain turned into ‘green soup’
- French ambassador ordered out of Belarus: AFP
- Italy imposes mandatory COVID health pass for work amid protests
- Norway court to rule on detention of bow-and-arrow attack suspect
- In a first, US FDA okays three e-cigarette products by British American Tobacco
- The body collector of Spain: When migrants die at sea, he gets them home
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh must end: UN
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- Police detain man over alleged Facebook post that triggered arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Culprits in Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks were 'immediately identified': minister
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener