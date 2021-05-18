Italy shortens COVID curfew, eases other restrictions
>> Reuters
Published: 18 May 2021 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2021 12:13 PM BdST
Italy's government on Monday approved a decree pushing back with immediate effect a nightly coronavirus curfew to 11 pm from 10 pm and easing other curbs in the regions where infections are low.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government agreed the curfew would begin at midnight from June 7 and be abolished altogether from June 21 in those areas, a statement said, in line with a plan to gradually relax restrictions across the country.
Italy, which has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe after Britain, has seen its daily deaths and cases decline in recent weeks, and more people are being vaccinated.
"The figures of the last few months have imposed difficult, sometimes painful choices, but today they give us reason for relief," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza.
As of Monday, some 8.8 million Italians, or 14.8% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, while slightly over 30% have received at least one shot.
Italy has registered over 124,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year. But the daily toll has fallen steadily in recent weeks, with less than 100 fatalities reported on Sunday for the first time since October.
Monday saw an increase to 140 deaths.
Late in April, the government reinstated a four-tier colour-coded system, from white to red, to calibrate curbs in its 20 regions, allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outside tables in the low-risk yellow and white areas.
Some 19 out of 20 Italian regions are currently yellow, and one, the tiny Valle d'Aosta, is orange, the third-highest risk level.
None are currently deemed high-risk red, and six - including the northern Veneto around Venice - will become white by the end of the first week of June, a government source said.
In low-risk white regions, no curfew will be imposed and only face masks and social distancing will remain compulsory.
The Cabinet has also allowed restaurants to serve customers at inside tables for dinner as of June 1, and is bringing forward the reopening of gyms to May 24 from June 1 in yellow and white regions.
Mountain lifts will be allowed to reopen as of Saturday.
As part of an effort to boost summer tourism, Italy has scrapped mandatory quarantine for visitors from the European Union, Britain and Israel who test negative for COVID-19.
- Free at last to hug and party
- German vaccine seekers getting aggressive: doctors
- Johnson to ease England's lockdown
- More than 1,400 migrants arrive on Lampedusa, Italy
- Putin to review Russian military might
- Of Brexit and Boris
- Johnson's strategies risk breaking up the UK
- Britain free of coronavirus by August: vaccine task force chief
- Free at last to hug and party: UK reopens for business
- German vaccine seekers getting aggressive, doctors say
- 'Cautious hugging' and pints: UK PM Johnson to ease England's lockdown
- More than 1,400 migrants arrive on Italy's Lampedusa
- Putin to review Russian military might as tensions with West soar
- Of Brexit and Boris: What’s driving the call for Scottish independence
Most Read
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam arrested for ‘breaching’ official secrets law
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Bangladesh logs 698 new virus cases, death count rises by 32 in a day
- Six returnees found with Indian virus variant: IEDCR
- Bangladesh court turns down police appeal to remand Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam
- Long before divorce, Bill Gates had reputation for questionable behaviour
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week; old curbs remain unchanged
- Biden to send 20 million doses of US-authorised vaccines abroad for first time
- Bangladesh plans to administer China COVID vaccine from next week