Home > World > Europe

Greece quarantines second camp after coronavirus case confirmed

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Apr 2020 02:38 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 02:38 PM BdST

Greece has quarantined a second migrant facility on its mainland after a 53-year-old man tested positive for the new coronavirus, the migration ministry said on Sunday.

The Afghan man lives with his family at the Malakasa camp along with hundreds of asylum seekers. He has been transferred to a hospital in Athens.

Tests on his contacts will continue as the public health agency tries to trace the route of the virus.

On Thursday, authorities quarantined the Ritsona camp in central Greece after 20 tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the first such facility in Greece to be hit since the outbreak of the disease.

Greece was the main gateway into the European Union for more than a million people fleeing conflict in 2015-16. More than 110,000 people currently live in migrant facilities across the country - 40,000 of them in overcrowded camps on five islands.

No cases have been recorded in the camps on the islands so far. Aid groups have urged the government to evacuate them, warning the risk of the fast-moving virus spreading among people living in squalid conditions is high and containing an outbreak in such settings would be "impossible".

The camp in Malakasa, 40km northeast of Athens, will be put into quarantine for two weeks, the ministry said on Sunday, adding police guarding the site would be reinforced to ensure the restrictions are implemented.

A separate closed-type facility started operating last month for migrants who arrived after March 1, the ministry said.

Greece recorded its first case of the new coronavirus at the end of February. Since then, it has confirmed 1,673 cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths.

It has imposed a nationwide lockdown and banned arrivals from non-EU countries as well as Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain. The measures will have an impact on its economy which is relying on tourism for a recovery after a decade-long debt crisis.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras reiterated on Sunday the economy was expected to shrink by about 3-4% this year, but added Greece had a 37-billion euro ($40 billion) cash buffer that it could tap into to support it.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020. REUTERS

Queen to call for resolve in coronavirus fight

Emergency services arrive on a scene of a knife attack in Romans-sur-Isere near Lyon, France April 4, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Twitter/@imyurika_ /via REUTERS

France's anti-terror prosecutor probes knife attack

Police officers wearing protective masks gather while patrolling streets, after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown ordering residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during snowfall in central Moscow, Russia Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

Russian doctor detained after challenging virus figures

A drive through coronavirus testing facility in North London, Apr 2, 2020. The British government came very late to the recognition that testing for the virus is a key part of fighting it — a failure that has set off an outcry in the country. The New York Times

After lost months, UK vows to catch up on virus testing

Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends a news conference at a Visegrad 4 summit in Prague, Czech Republic, Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS/FILE

Life may get back to normal by June: Czech PM

Health workers wearing protective gear wait outside a mobile logistics unit, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Rome, Italy, April 1, 2020. REUTERS

Italy's virus death rate slows

A mural is pictured during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mulhouse, France Mar 12, 2020. REUTERS

Five days of worship set a virus time bomb in France

An empty street on the French island of Noirmoutier, March 24, 2020. In France and across Europe, affluent city dwellers have been decamping epicentres of the crisis to their second homes, bringing fears that they will spread the virus to regions with few hospitals to handle a surge in the sick, putting at greater risk local residents who tend to be older and have limited incomes. (Dmitry Kostyukov/The New York Times)

Rich Europeans flee, spreading fear, fury

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.