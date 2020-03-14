Ten more people die in England from coronavirus: health service
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Mar 2020 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 08:36 PM BdST
Health authorities in England announced on Saturday a further 10 deaths caused by coronavirus, almost doubling the number of fatalities in Britain since Friday.
"I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England have died," Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement. "All 10 individuals were in the at-risk groups."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ten more people die in England from coronavirus: health service
- As Europe shuts down, Britain takes a different, and contentious, approach
- Message received: Italians are staying home
- Putin endorses brazen remedy to extend his rule, possibly for life
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump 36pc to 631
- UK health minister Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus
- Boris Johnson launches war on UK’s own deep state
- Vigilantes along Greek border with Turkey say, ‘no more’ to migrants
- Italy locks down much of the country’s north
- Vatican reports first case of coronavirus inside its walls
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Over 100 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-hit Italy, will undergo mandatory quarantine
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Passenger with high temperature sent to hospital from Dhaka airport
- Three men sentenced to hundreds of years in the drowning of Syrian refugee boy
- Hasina, five other South Asian leaders agree to Modi’s proposal on coronavirus talks
- Bangladesh national among Saudi Arabia’s 24 new coronavirus cases
- Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board
- Bangladesh rejects US human rights report as ‘one-sided’
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway