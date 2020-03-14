Home > World > Europe

Ten more people die in England from coronavirus: health service

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Mar 2020 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 08:36 PM BdST

Health authorities in England announced on Saturday a further 10 deaths caused by coronavirus, almost doubling the number of fatalities in Britain since Friday.

"I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England have died," Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement. "All 10 individuals were in the at-risk groups."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A woman wears a mask as she walks through Knightsbridge, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in central London, Britain March 14, 2020. Reuters

UK reports 10 more coronavirus deaths

Travellers at Kings Cross rail station in London on Friday, Mar 13, 2020. The New York Times

As Europe shuts down, UK takes a different approach

A man walks in Duomo square after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Milan, Italy, Mar 10, 2020. REUTERS

Message received: Italians are staying home

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the lower house of parliament to consider constitutional changes in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin backs plan to extend his rule

A delivery man wears a protective face mask as he rides a bicycle at Campo de Fiori, after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy Mar 10, 2020. REUTERS

Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 631

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative MP Nadine Dorries attends the launch of former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain, Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a panel event and reception to mark International Women's Day at Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain Mar 5, 2020. REUTERS

Johnson launches war on UK’s own deep state

Migrants rest as hundreds of others line up for a meal at Turkey’s border crossing with Greece in Pazarkule near Edirne, Turkey on Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020. The New York Times

Vigilantes in Greece say ‘no more’ to migrants

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.