UK PM Johnson plans pre-Brexit election if he loses to parliament 

Published: 02 Sep 2019 09:15 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 09:15 PM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to call a pre-Brexit snap election if parliament defeats the government over his exit plan, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday.

The Sun said Johnson could call as early as Wednesday for an election, and wants to hold the vote before the EU Council meeting due to be held on Oct 17.

