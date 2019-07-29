EU must move faster to prepare for no-deal Brexit risk: CBI
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jul 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 12:07 PM BdST
The European Union is less prepared for a no-deal Brexit than Britain, potentially leaving British firms at a disadvantage if there is no transition agreement and weakening London's hand in future trade talks, a British employers group said.
The EU, with the exception of Ireland, lags behind Britain in its no-deal preparations "by some way", the Confederation of British Industry said on Sunday.
"The combination of the EU and UK's different approaches creates an imbalance, where EU goods and services exports will have easier access to the UK than UK goods and services exports will to the EU," the CBI said in a report.
"From the business perspective, the UK has taken the more responsible approach, but it has also put the UK in a position of relative weakness for negotiating with the EU in the future."
While Britain also needs to improve its preparedness, the EU has so far taken only a few limited, temporary measures such as allowing British Heavy Goods Vehicle licences to be valid for nine months after a no-deal Brexit and permitting British aeroplanes to continue flying for six months, the CBI said.
The EU should also say it will recognise Britain's trusted trader scheme, something it already does with Canada, the United States and Japan to minimise red tape, the CBI said.
Britain has said it will allow financial services firms from the EU to continue to operate in the country for a period of time before having to apply for a new licence, but the bloc has yet to reciprocate.
New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants a new Brexit deal with the EU but is prepared to proceed with a no-deal Brexit if necessary.
Brussels has said the deal it agreed last year with former prime minister Theresa May is its best and only offer.
The CBI report - based on feedback from thousands of firms - found companies in 24 of 27 sectors in Britain would be disrupted by a no-deal Brexit in the short or long term, with smaller firms less ready than bigger ones.
The CBI made over 200 recommendations for improving no-deal contingency measures, including a call on the British government to put the civil service back on a no-deal footing immediately.
It urged the EU to match Britain's temporary mitigations in areas ranging from data to customs and to bring forward the ability for UK firms to apply for essential licences as a third country by the start of September.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EU must move faster to prepare for no-deal Brexit risk: CBI
- As extreme heat becomes new normal in Europe, governments scramble to respond
- "I'll make Britain great again", PM Johnson says, echoing Trump
- Boris Johnson’s brutal cabinet reshuffle puts Brexit hard-liners on top
- British Prime Minister Johnson promises a bold new Brexit deal
- UK PM May fights back tears as she is applauded out of parliament
- Conservative Polish magazine issues ‘LGBT-free zone’ stickers
- Britain's new leader Johnson vows to get Brexit done
- UK voters’ frustration is high as 99% are side-lined in prime minister election
- Netherlands Was 10% Liable in Srebrenica Deaths, Top Dutch Court Finds
Most Read
- Bangladesh court bans pasteurised milk for five weeks amid health scare
- Govt halves dengue test charges to Tk 500 amid disease outbreak
- RAB arrests Feni man for spreading rumours on Facebook
- Anti-graft agency arrests Sylhet DIG of Prisons Partha after seizure of Tk 8m
- PBI charges 90 people with killings, arson in Gaibandha
- Jahangirnagar University student dies from dengue
- Rohingyas tell Myanmar they refuse to return without recognition
- India boosts Hindu pilgrimage to holy cave in conflict-torn Kashmir
- Santals reject charge-sheet over deadly police firing, arson attack in Gaibandha
- PM Hasina sends mangoes to Boris Johnson as gifts