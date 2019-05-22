Suspects arrested across Europe in drug gang investigation: Europol
>> Reuters
Published: 22 May 2019 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 01:57 PM BdST
Twenty-two suspects have been arrested across Europe in a coordinated operation against a drug smuggling gang, European police agency Europol said on Wednesday.
Europol said the suspected ringleader, a 48-year-old Latvian, had been arrested in Spain. The other suspects were detained by police in Poland, Lithuania, Spain and Britain.
The agency described the operation as the largest of its kind, with 40 houses searched on May 15 and 16, resulting in the seizure of 8 million euros ($8.92 million) in cash, diamonds, gold bars, jewellery and luxury cars.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Suspects arrested across Europe in drug gang investigation: Europol
- May offers UK lawmakers a vote on a second referendum
- May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum
- One of UK’s most prolific extremist cells is regrouping
- A journey into Greece’s land of a thousand stories
- UK PM May says Brexit legislation to have "improved package of measures"
- Jeremy Corbyn halts Brexit talks with Theresa May
- Who burned Notre Dame? Brussels goes after fake news as EU election nears
- Britain's May to launch new push on her Brexit deal next month
- Poland backs paedophilia law after Church documentary rattles ruling party
Most Read
- Iran's reach puts US forces, allies in striking range
- Bangladesh didn’t stop visas to Pakistanis: FM
- US officials say military moves to deter Iran are working
- In an Indian village, Muslims talk of leaving as divide with Hindus widens
- Bangladesh approves over Tk 2 trillion development budget
- Khaleda moves to stop her trial at court inside Keraniganj jail
- Trump: US will respond with 'great force' if Iran attacks interests
- High Court freezes central bank circular on loan rescheduling
- In India’s Election, ailing Congress Party Is unlikely to find Its miracle
- Supreme Court issues brief statement to clarify media instructions