Home > World > Europe

Suspects arrested across Europe in drug gang investigation: Europol

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 May 2019 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 01:57 PM BdST

Twenty-two suspects have been arrested across Europe in a coordinated operation against a drug smuggling gang, European police agency Europol said on Wednesday.

Europol said the suspected ringleader, a 48-year-old Latvian, had been arrested in Spain. The other suspects were detained by police in Poland, Lithuania, Spain and Britain.

The agency described the operation as the largest of its kind, with 40 houses searched on May 15 and 16, resulting in the seizure of 8 million euros ($8.92 million) in cash, diamonds, gold bars, jewellery and luxury cars.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain Mar 22, 2017. REUTERS

Europol arrests suspects in drug probe

In a photo provided by Parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May glances up during a House of Commons debate regarding Brexit, in London, March 29, 2019. In a last-ditch effort to win over those who have rejected her plans, May dangled before lawmakers the prospect of a second Brexit referendum on May 21. (Mark Duffy/UK Parliament via The New York Times)

May offers MPs second referendum vote

May offers MPs second Brexit vote

UK extremist cell is regrouping

Olive trees along the shore of Dexa Beach on the Ionian island of Ithaca, thought to be Odysseus’ homeland, as told in Homer’s eighth-century BC epic poem “The Odyssey.” The New York Times

A journey into Greece

Britain's Prime Minster Theresa May speaks at a EU election campaign event in Bristol. REUTERS

May to offer ‘improved’ Brexit bill

An EU flag flutters outside the Houses of Parliament, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 15, 2019. REUTERS

Bipartisan Brexit talks collapse

Facebook and Twitter logos are seen on a shop window in Malaga, Spain, Jun 4, 2018. REUTERS

EU clamps down on fake news

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.