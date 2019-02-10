Home > World > Europe

More violence in Paris as 'yellow vests' keep marching

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Feb 2019 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 11:06 AM BdST

Previous Next
Thousands of French "yellow vest" demonstrators marched on Saturday for their 13th weekend of action, with scuffles in Paris and a demonstrator's hand mangled by a small explosive.

There was also an overnight arson attack on the Brittany residence of the National Assembly head - though no immediate link was made to the actions against President Emmanuel Macron.

The "yellow vest" demonstrators, named for high-visibility car jackets, began in mid-November over fuel taxes then broadened into a more general revolt against a political class they view as out of touch with common people.

Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the

Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France Feb 9, 2019. REUTERS

In Paris, several thousand marched on Saturday beside symbols of power such as the National Assembly and Senate.

Though mainly peaceful, some protesters threw objects at security forces, a scooter and a police van were set on fire, and some shop windows were smashed.

One participant's hand was severely injured when he tried to pick up a so-called "sting-ball grenade" used by police to disperse crowds with teargas, a police source told Reuters.

Another man had blood streaming down his face in front of a line of riot police.

The Interior Ministry put the total number of protesters around France at 12,000, including 4,000 in Paris. The police source, however, said numbers were higher, with 21,000 demonstrators taking part in rallies outside Paris.

"We're not children, we're adults," said Hugues Salone, a computer engineer from Paris, among the chanting and placard-waving protesters. "We really want to assert our choices, and not the choices of the politicians who do not live up to them."

An injured policeman in riot gear is given help during a demonstration by the

An injured policeman in riot gear is given help during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France Feb 9, 2019. REUTERS

Leaders of the "yellow vest" movement have denounced the police for injuring protesters, but have also struggled to contain violence from their own lines.

On some previous weekends, Paris has been a battleground.

Politicians from across the political spectrum condemned the arson attack on the home of Richard Ferrand, a close ally of Macron and president of parliament's lower house.

He published pictures on Twitter of a scorched living room, saying police found materials soaked in fuel. Ferrand said criminal intent was the likely cause, though the perpetrators' identity was unclear.

"Nothing justifies intimidations and violence towards an elected official of the Republic," Macron tweeted in relation to the incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An injured protester is given help during a demonstration by the

More violence amid Paris ‘yellow vest’ protests

Austria to pay $1.7m for Hitler’s house

EU Council President Donald Tusk gives a statement after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 6, 2019. Reuters

Special place in hell for Brexiteers: Tusk

FILE PHOTO: People walk along a street in front of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar (rear), a monolithic limestone promontory, next to the border in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 9, 2013. Reuters

We're British: Gibraltarians

Blaze kills 10 in Paris apartment block

UK woman gets first FGM conviction

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England. REUTERS

Queen ‘to be evacuated’ in case of Brexit unrest

British and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament during a pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstration, ahead of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS

EU agrees visa-free travel for UK citizens

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.