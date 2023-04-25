At UN, Russia's Lavrov warns world at 'dangerous threshold'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of conflict between global powers was at a "historic high" and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the world was at a threshold "possibly even more dangerous" than during the Cold War.

Guterres, seated next to Lavrov in the UN Security Council, criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine for causing massive suffering and devastation in the country and fueling global economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tensions between major powers are at an historic high. So are the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation," Guterres told the meeting of the 15-member body on multilateralism and the founding UN Charter.

Lavrov chaired the council meeting because Russia holds the council's monthly rotating presidency for April.