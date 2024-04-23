    বাংলা

    Israel's Gaza war has negatively impacted human rights, says US report

    Israel's military conduct has come under increasing scrutiny as its forces have killed 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza, many of them civilians and children

    Reuters
    Published : 22 April 2024, 06:36 PM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 06:36 PM

    The war between Israel and Hamas that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza and resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis has had "a significant negative impact" on the human rights situation in the country, the US State Department said in its annual report on Monday.

    Significant human rights issues include credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, enforced disappearance, torture and unjustified arrests of journalists among others, said the State Department's 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.

    The report added that the Israeli government has taken some credible steps to identify and punish the officials who may have been involved in those abuses.

    Israel's military conduct has come under increasing scrutiny as its forces have killed 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the enclave's health authorities, many of them civilians and children. The Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip has been reduced to a wasteland, and extreme food shortages have prompted fears of famine.

    Israel launched its assault in response to a Hamas attack on Oct 7, in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed.

    Rights groups have flagged numerous incidents of civilian harm during the Israeli army's offensive in Gaza, as well as raised alarm about rising violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Palestinian Health Ministry records show Israeli forces or settlers have killed at least 460 Palestinians since Oct 7. But so far the Biden administration has said it has not found Israel in breach of international law.

    Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to its longtime ally. Leftist Democrats and Arab American groups have criticized the Biden administration's steadfast support for Israel, which they say provides it with a sense of impunity.

    But this month, President Joe Biden for the first time threatened to condition support for Israel, and insisted that it take concrete steps to protect humanitarian aid workers and civilians.

