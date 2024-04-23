Israel's Gaza war has negatively impacted human rights, says US report

The report added that the Israeli government has taken some credible steps to identify and punish the officials who may have been involved in those abuses.

Israel's military conduct has come under increasing scrutiny as its forces have killed 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the enclave's health authorities, many of them civilians and children. The Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip has been reduced to a wasteland, and extreme food shortages have prompted fears of famine.

Israel launched its assault in response to a Hamas attack on Oct 7, in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed.