Palestinians say Israeli strike hits UN-run school; Blinken meets Arab leaders

BLINKEN HEARS CEASEFIRE DEMANDS

In what appeared to presage a widening of Israel's ground offensive, the military issued footage showing armoured bulldozers churning up northernGaza areas in what it described as "creating access routes for forces".

A combined tank and combat engineering unit carried out a "pinpoint raid" in the southern Gaza Strip "to map out buildings and neutralise explosives", it said.

Israel's military also said it was striking what it described as "a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon" following fire from there, part of the biggest flareup since 2006.

A Lebanese source familiar with Hezbollah's attacks said the group had fired a powerful missile not yet used in the fighting and that it had hit an Israeli position across the border from the villages of Ayta al-Shaab and Rmeich.

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group is backed by Iran, as is Hamas. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday warned that conflict could spread if Israel continued bombing Gaza.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire in Gaza when he met Blinken in Amman on Saturday, Lebanon state news agency said.

Blinken, in turn, emphasized his efforts to halt military operations for humanitarian reasons and to address the issue of prisoners.

Blinken was also meeting the Saudi, Qatari, Emirati and Egyptian foreign ministers on Saturday.

The Arab leaders were set to stress the "Arab stance calling for an immediate ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid and ways of ending the dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the region", the Jordanian foreign ministry said ahead of the meeting.

Washington has maintained robust military and political support for Israel, while calling on its ally to take steps to avoid civilian deaths and address Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

AMBULANCE HIT

Gaza health officials had said 15 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on an ambulance on Friday evening that was part of a convoy carrying injured Palestinians at Gaza's biggest hospital, al-Shifa.

Israel's military said it had hit an ambulance "being used by an Hamas terrorist cell" and killed a number of Hamas fighters.

The Palestinian health ministry challenged Israel to provide proof that the ambulance was carrying militants. Israel said it would release more information. It has accused Hamas of concealing command centres and tunnel entrances in al-Shifa, something Hamas and the hospital denies.

Gaza's living conditions, already dire before the fighting, have deteriorated further. Food is scarce, residents have resorted to drinking salty water, medical services are collapsing.