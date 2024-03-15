Russian ex-soldier gets 20-yr sentence for starting deadly nightclub fire

A former Russian soldier who had fought in Ukraine was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for starting a fire in a nightclub that killed 13 people, Russian media reported.

Reports of Russian soldiers committing violent crimes after returning home from Ukraine are widespread and have presented problems for the Kremlin.

Many of the offenders are men who were released early from prison, where they were serving time for serious crimes, in exchange for fighting in the war.

In November 2022 Stanislav Ionkin, 23, got into a drunken fight in a nightclub in the city of Kostroma some 200 miles (320 km) from Moscow and fired shots from a flare gun that set the building's roof on fire, killing more than a dozen people inside.