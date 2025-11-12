Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Three migrants dead as boat capsizes off Greek island of Gavdos

Fifty-five people have been rescued, including one who is injured and in hospital on the nearby island of Crete

Three migrants dead as boat capsizes off Greek island of Gavdos

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 08:17 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 08:17 PM

Related Stories
Turkish plane crashes in Georgia with 20 aboard
Turkish plane crashes in Georgia with 20 aboard
Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
9 in 10 Afghan families face hunger, debt: UNDP
9 in 10 Afghan families face hunger, debt: UNDP
Read More
India bank on spin against South Africa
India bank on spin against South Africa
Yunus to address nation Thursday
Yunus to address nation Thursday
No time for experimentation: Tuchel
No time for experimentation: Tuchel
British novelist Zia Haider Rahman slates interim government as a ‘huge disappointment’
British novelist Zia Haider Rahman slates interim government as a ‘huge disappointment’
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More