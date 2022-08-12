    বাংলা

    Australian held in Myanmar pleads not guilty in closed court

    Australian economist and former Suu Kyi adviser Sean Turnell is expected to be tried alongside the deposed leader, who has also been detained since the coup

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2022, 05:17 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2022, 05:17 AM

    An Australian economist and former adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has pleaded not guilty in a closed Myanmar court to charges of violating an official secrets law, Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Friday.

    Sean Turnell has been detained in Myanmar since Feb 6 last year, a few days after the military ousted Suu Kyi's elected government in a coup.

    He faces up to 14 years in prison if found guilty.

    The ABC, citing a legal official, said Turnell testified in court for the first time since his arrest but few details were available.

    A lawyer for Turnell did not answer phonecalls seeking comment. A spokesperson for Myanmar's military government was not immediately available for comment.

    Turnell is expected to be tried alongside Suu Kyi, who has also been detained since the coup, and several members of her economic team indicted for the same offence.

