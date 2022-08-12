Australian held in Myanmar pleads not guilty in closed court

An Australian economist and former adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has pleaded not guilty in a closed Myanmar court to charges of violating an official secrets law, Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Friday.

Sean Turnell has been detained in Myanmar since Feb 6 last year, a few days after the military ousted Suu Kyi's elected government in a coup.

He faces up to 14 years in prison if found guilty.

The ABC, citing a legal official, said Turnell testified in court for the first time since his arrest but few details were available.