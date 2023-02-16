Buffalo mass shooting gunman apologizes, sentenced to life without parole

An avowed white supremacist on Wednesday apologised to the families of the 10 Black people he fatally shot at a western New York grocery store last year before being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole during a chaotic hearing in which emotions ran high.

At one point, a man in the courtroom lunged at Payton Gendron, who had pleaded guilty to a total of 15 state charges including murder and terrorism motivated by hate stemming from the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan announced the sentence.

After several relatives of people killed in the attack spoke, Gendron, 19, apologised to the families of the victims, saying he now cannot believe the actions he took and that he hopes that his crime will not inspire copycat attacks.