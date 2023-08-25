China's ban on Japanese seafood has more political than economic heft

Seafood exports to China and Hong Kong accounted for just 0.17% of Japan's total exports last year, said Takahide Kiuchi, an economist with the Nomura Research Institute.

"Even if the import suspension continues for one year, the effect of depressing Japan's gross domestic product is only 0.03%."

Since the vast majority of Japan's fish catch is consumed at home, top seafood producers Maruha Nichiro and Nissui, expect limited impact from the ban, their spokespersons said.

The news hardly affected their shares, with Maruha Nichiro closing up 0.12% and Nissui adding 0.75%, moderately underperforming a rise of 0.87% in the benchmark Nikkei index.

NEITHER FOR CHINA

China's customs data shows it is sourcing all its bluefin tuna, one of the most expensive fish globally, from Japan, while scallops make up the largest import by volume.

Yet the 156,000 metric tons of seafood Japan supplied to China last year contribute less than 4% of the latter's seafood imports of $18.8 billion, the data shows, with Ecuador, India and Russia being the largest suppliers.

"It's not going to make many ripples in the seafood sector," said Gorjan Nikolik, senior global seafood specialist at Dutch bank Rabobank, referring to the ban. "Japan is not a relevant exporter."

Fukushima plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) has vowed to compensate domestic businesses for damage from a fall in exports because of the ban.

About 82% of Japanese companies expect China to stay at least as important to their business in future as it is now, a corporate survey showed this month.

Mainland China was Japan's biggest export market in 2022, at $145 billion, data from the International Monetary Fund shows.