    বাংলা

    China proffers 'peaceful reunification', Taiwan says respect our democracy

    China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island over the past three years

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2023, 09:54 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 09:54 AM

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan on Sunday as well as resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence, with Taipei responding that Beijing should respect the Taiwanese people's commitment to democracy and freedom.

    China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island over the past three years, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier.

    In August, China staged war games around Taiwan in response to a visit to Taipei by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    Speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, Li said Beijing stands by the "one China" principle, which states that Taiwan is part of China, though did not directly threaten military action.

    The government should implement our party's policy for "resolving the Taiwan question" and "take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence and promote reunification", he told the roughly 3,000 delegates at Beijing's enormous Great Hall of the People.

    "We should promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance the process of China's peaceful reunification."

    Most Taiwanese people have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

    Li, in separate comments on defence, said the armed forces should boost combat preparedness, though did not mention Taiwan within that context.

    Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council responded to what it called Li's "reaffirmation" of China's Taiwan policy by saying Beijing should face up to the reality that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate to each other".

    China should "respect the Taiwanese people's commitment to the core concepts of holding fast to the sovereignty, democracy and freedom of the Republic of China", it said, using Taiwan's formal name.

    China should deal with cross-strait affairs pragmatically in a rational, equal and mutually respectful manner, so as to create conditions for healthy interactions, it added.

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly offered talks with China, which have been rebuffed as Beijing believes her to be a separatist.

    Taiwan's government strongly disputes Beijing's sovereignty claims, and says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future.

    Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections in early 2024 and tensions with China are likely to dominate campaigning.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov 11, 2022.
    China to promote vaccine development
    Premier Li Keqiang said the country will continue to focus on epidemic control and medical treatment for the elderly, children and groups with underlying diseases
    People march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge for equality as part of the 2023 WorldPride festival in Sydney, Australia, March 5, 2023.
    50,000 march across Australia's Harbour Bridge for WorldPride
    Sydney is the first city in the southern hemisphere to host WorldPride, a global festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community
    Investors play cards during a mid-day break at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, July 8, 2015.
    Global asset managers in China grapple with investor scams
    Scams have become so widespread that China's securities regulator issued a rare statement cautioning investors against fund-raising schemes purporting to be from foreign asset managers
    New Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct 23, 2022.
    How China's new No2 hastened the end of Xi's zero-COVID policy
    Li Qiang, who is set to be named the country's new premier, abruptly drove a decision to activate the reopening plans sooner than intended

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher