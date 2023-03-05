China proffers 'peaceful reunification', Taiwan says respect our democracy

Most Taiwanese people have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Li, in separate comments on defence, said the armed forces should boost combat preparedness, though did not mention Taiwan within that context.

Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council responded to what it called Li's "reaffirmation" of China's Taiwan policy by saying Beijing should face up to the reality that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate to each other".

China should "respect the Taiwanese people's commitment to the core concepts of holding fast to the sovereignty, democracy and freedom of the Republic of China", it said, using Taiwan's formal name.

China should deal with cross-strait affairs pragmatically in a rational, equal and mutually respectful manner, so as to create conditions for healthy interactions, it added.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly offered talks with China, which have been rebuffed as Beijing believes her to be a separatist.

Taiwan's government strongly disputes Beijing's sovereignty claims, and says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future.

Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections in early 2024 and tensions with China are likely to dominate campaigning.