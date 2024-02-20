Home free, Thai tycoon Thaksin unlikely to retire quietly

COLLISION COURSE

A policeman who turned a computer leasing business into a telecommunications conglomerate, Thaksin was a mould-breaking premier who won the hearts and votes of millions of working class Thais with populist giveaways from cash handouts and village loans to farm subsidies and universal healthcare.

Their loyalty made his Thai Rak Thai (Thais Love Thais) political machine unstoppable, with the party and its two other incarnations winning five elections since 2001, two of those in landslides.

But Thaksin's soaring popularity and brash character put him on a collision course with an old guard of conservatives, generals and old money families with sway over key institutions, and an eagerness to clip his wings.

Instead of respecting Thailand's patronage networks, Thaksin created his own, with policies, concessions and appointments that benefited a new breed of capitalists alongside his family's own business interests, stoking public anger and allegations of rampant cronyism, which he rejects.

The Shinawatra family's tax-free $1.9 billion sale of its 49 percent stake in Shin Corporation to a Singapore state firm in 2006 was the beginning of his downfall, triggering "yellow shirt" protests that led to a coup while overseas.

His party was dissolved for fraud and investigators started looking into his family's "unusual wealth". Thaksin fled abroad to dodge jail for abuse of power.

While in Dubai and Britain, $1.4 billion worth of Shinawatra assets were seized. Thaksin maintained a high profile by buying, then selling, football club Manchester City, in his third attempt to own an English Premier League team.

Thaksinite administrations came to power in 2008 and 2011 but both fell, including one led by sister Yingluck Shinawatra, which was toppled by the military in 2014. Yingluck fled overseas to avoid jail for negligence over a botched rice subsidy scheme.

Commentators in Thailand are already predicting it won't be long before Thaksin starts trying to pull the strings again.

"Unless his health is truly severe as the doctors claimed, it is impossible to think that Thaksin would retire himself to a quiet, non-political life," Pravit Rojanaphruk, a reporter for national newspaper Khaosod Daily, said in an opinion piece entitled "Who is Thai PM now?"

"Puppet or no puppet, Thaksin should wait and let Srettha prove himself as PM."