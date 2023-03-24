    বাংলা

    Philippines, China say to address maritime issues peacefully

    The Philippines hosted this week the first in-person meeting between diplomats from the countries since before the COVID-19 pandemic

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2023, 05:35 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 05:35 AM

    Maritime issues between the Philippines and China remain a "serious concern", a Philippine official said on Friday, as the countries pledged to use diplomacy to resolve differences peacefully during high-level talks.

    The Philippines hosted this week the first in-person meeting between diplomats from the countries since before the COVID-19 pandemic, amid a flare-up in tensions over what Manila described as China's "aggressive activities" in the South China Sea.

    "Both our countries' leaders agreed that maritime issues should be addressed through diplomacy and dialogue and never through coercion and intimidation," Philippine foreign ministry undersecretary Theresa Lazaro said at the opening of bilateral talks on the South China Sea.

    The discussions come two months after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's state visit to China, where President Xi Jinping said he was ready to manage maritime issues "cordially" with Manila.

    "Maritime issues are an important part of China-Philippines relations that should not be ignored," China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong said.

    "In the past years, through friendly dialogue and consultations, the two countries have generally managed and effectively dealt with our differences on maritime issues. And we have also advanced our practical cooperation and our mutual trust," added Sun, who is on a three-day visit to Manila.

    Beijing, which claims large parts of the South China Sea, including some areas in Philippine waters, has expressed concern over an increasing US military presence in its neighbour, accusing Washington of increasing regional tensions.

    Last month, Marcos granted the United States expanded access to military bases, amid China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and towards self-ruled Taiwan.

    The agreement has been seen as a sign of a rekindling of ties between Manila and its former colonial master, which soured under his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

    Marcos, the son of the late strongman whom Washington helped flee into exile during a 1986 "people power" uprising, has repeatedly said he could not see a future for his country without the United States.

    Last month, the Philippines accused China's coast guard of using a laser against one of its vessels supporting a resupply mission for troops in the disputed Spratly islands. Marcos later summoned the Chinese ambassador to relay his concern over the intensity and frequency of China's activities in the area.

    Maritime differences with Beijing were a "serious concern" but could be resolved through the "exhaustion of all diplomatic means", Lazaro said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese coastguard ships in the South China Sea, July 15, 2014.
    Philippines president summons China envoy over laser incident
    The Philippine coastguard said a Chinese coastguard ship had directed a ‘military-grade laser’ at one of its ships, temporarily blinding its crew on the bridge
    US and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, Jan 30, 2023.
    US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea: China's military
    Tension between the United States and China has been growing in the area
    An aerial view shows the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, locally known as Pag-asa, in the contested Spratly Islands, South China Sea, Mar 9, 2023.
    Over the South China Sea, dispute simmers via radios and rhetoric
    China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and permanently deployed vessels in disputed areas like the Spratlys, also claimed by Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan
    Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks during a news conference following the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 3, 2023. REUTERS
    Indonesia to intensify talks on code for S China Sea
    The ASEAN chair is preparing to host a round of negotiations on the code of conduct this year, the first taking place in March

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain