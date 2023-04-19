    বাংলা

    Australia rescues Indonesian fishermen from desert island after cyclone

    It rescued 11 Indonesian fishermen from the island in the Indian Ocean after their vessel shipwrecked during a powerful cyclone, stranding them for six days without food and water

    Reuters
    Published : 19 April 2023, 01:57 AM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 01:57 AM

    Australian authorities said on Wednesday they had rescued 11 Indonesian fishermen from a desert island in the Indian Ocean after their vessel shipwrecked during a powerful cyclone, stranding them there for six days without food and water.

    Eight fishermen are still missing, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.

    The survivors were rescued on Monday night from Bedwell Island, about 313 km (195 miles) west off the coast of the town of Broome in Western Australia state.

    A border security aircraft spotted them during a surveillance mission following cyclone Ilsa, which smashed into Australia's northwest as a category 5 storm last week, setting new wind speed records.

    They were then moved to Broome and given necessary medical care, an AMSA spokesperson said in a statement.

    The fishermen informed authorities that two vessels had been caught in the cyclone, one with 10 crew and the other with nine. The ship with 10 crew washed ashore at Bedwell Island but the second vessel sank in bad weather, AMSA said.

    One person from the missing vessel spent 30 hours in the water before also being washed ashore at Bedwell Island, a small sandy cay within the Clarke Reef coral atoll.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fishermen unload shrimp which they caught in the Taiwan Strait as their ship discharges its catch in a harbour on Pingtan Island, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2023.
    Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare
    As China sends warships and fighter jets to the Taiwan Strait after a US visit by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Chinese fishing crews say they fret more about their livelihood than politics
    OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, Feb 3, 2023.
    Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
    The nature of the defamatory statements was serious enough that he may claim more than A$200,000, a partner at Hood's lawfirm Gordon Legal, said
    TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.
    Australia to ban TikTok on govt devices over security concerns
    The move underscores growing worries that China's government could use the Beijing-based company, owned by ByteDance Ltd, to harvest users' data to advance its political agenda
    Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the US.
    Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami due to injury
    The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he had started rehab and physiotherapy as instructed by doctors

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan