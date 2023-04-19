Australia rescues Indonesian fishermen from desert island after cyclone

Australian authorities said on Wednesday they had rescued 11 Indonesian fishermen from a desert island in the Indian Ocean after their vessel shipwrecked during a powerful cyclone, stranding them there for six days without food and water.

Eight fishermen are still missing, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.

The survivors were rescued on Monday night from Bedwell Island, about 313 km (195 miles) west off the coast of the town of Broome in Western Australia state.