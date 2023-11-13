APEC's growth to slow as persistent inflation, US-China tensions weigh

Economic growth among Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries is expected to decline next year and remain below the global average as higher interest rates slow US growth, as China continues to struggle with its recovery and tensions between the two hamper trade, the body said on Sunday.

The APEC Secretariat's Policy Support Unit issued new forecasts on the eve of the APEC leaders' summit in San Francisco, showing that the 21-country region's growth rate would dip to 2.8% in 2024 from 3.3% in 2023.

The APEC GDP growth rate will average 2.9% in 2025 and 2026, below the global average of 3.2% and 3.5-3.6% in the rest of the world.