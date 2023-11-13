    বাংলা

    APEC's growth to slow as persistent inflation, US-China tensions weigh

    A report shows that the 21-country region's growth rate would dip to 2.8% in 2024 from 3.3% in 2023

    David Lawder, Reuters
    Published : 13 Nov 2023, 07:02 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2023, 07:02 AM

    Economic growth among Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries is expected to decline next year and remain below the global average as higher interest rates slow US growth, as China continues to struggle with its recovery and tensions between the two hamper trade, the body said on Sunday.

    The APEC Secretariat's Policy Support Unit issued new forecasts on the eve of the APEC leaders' summit in San Francisco, showing that the 21-country region's growth rate would dip to 2.8% in 2024 from 3.3% in 2023.

    The APEC GDP growth rate will average 2.9% in 2025 and 2026, below the global average of 3.2% and 3.5-3.6% in the rest of the world.

    Among key downside risks for the Pacific Rim region are persistent inflation associated with export restrictions, weather conditions that have raised the price of rice and other agricultural products, and disruptions in the fertiliser supply chain. Taming inflation could require more monetary policy tightening, slowing growth further.

    Trade volume growth for goods is set to rebound next year among APEC countries after a largely flat 2023 due to China's sluggish growth, rising to 4.3% for goods exports and 3.5% for goods imports. But growth of both exports and imports are forecast to peak at 4.4% in 2025, declining slightly in 2026 due to geo-political fragmentation that is disrupting longstanding supply relationships.

    Carlos Kuriyama, director of the APEC policy support unit, said the data show that it was important for the US and China to patch up their differences after years of tariff battles and national security export restrictions.

    US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in-person for the first time in a year on Wednesday in a high-stakes session aimed at curbing tensions between the world's two largest economies.

    Kuriyama said that national security-driven export controls and other restrictions between the US and China are driving up costs in supply chains that were previously optimised for efficiency. While a full return to pre-COVID-19 trading patterns is not possible, avoiding further fragmentation is important, he added.

    The data shows "how important it is to re-engage, de-risk and avoid decoupling" of the US and Chinese economies. "I think a stable relationship within the US and China is a win-win situation for everyone," Kuriyama said.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.
    Biden, Xi set to steal APEC spotlight with talks to steady ties
    The summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum follows a six-month US push to engage its geopolitical rival
    People wait to board trains at the Shanghai Hongqiao railway station ahead of the National Day holiday, in Shanghai, China September 28, 2023.
    IMF upgrades China's 2023, 2024 GDP growth forecasts
    China's economy is set to grow 5.4% this year, having made a "strong" post-COVID recovery, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday
    People walk at a shopping area in Beijing, China September 5, 2023.
    China to choose fiscal muscle over big reforms to revive economy
    China is set to unleash fresh fiscal stimulus to shore up its economic recovery, drawing on a well-used playbook that relies heavily on debt and state spending
    Moroccan police officers stand guard near the historic Koutoubia Mosque, which is under repair after getting damaged in the Sept 8 earthquake on the first day of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, in Marrakech, Morocco Oct 9, 2023.
    Global economy 'limping along': IMF
    The IMF cuts its growth forecasts for China and the euro area, leaving its global growth forecast unchanged at 3.0 percent in 2023

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine