Japan tees up Abe's ex-interpreter to help chart course with Trump

Sunao Takao was the loyal interpreter at Shinzo Abe's side, helping Japan's then-leader to understand Donald Trump as they navigated contentious issues while riding around in golf carts.

Now, as a second Trump presidency becomes a real prospect, Japanese officials are preparing to deploy the Harvard-educated Takao to bolster engagement with the Republican candidate's campaign ahead of the Nov 5 US election, hoping to forestall any policy shocks for Tokyo.

Six people with knowledge of the matter said Takao, who is nearing the end of a posting to Japan's embassy in Beijing, is likely to move to a US-focused role, enabling Tokyo to leverage his knowledge of and familiarity with Trump. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Four of the sources said some officials want Takao sent to Japan's embassy in Washington, though two said he might do the job from Tokyo. Talks are ongoing and decisions on location and timing have not been finalised, four of the people said.

Takao did not address questions from Reuters about potential roles. Japan's foreign ministry said it was watching the US election "with great interest" but would not comment on specific personnel.

The high-level discussions about the future of a mid-ranking bureaucrat underscore what analysts say are feverish attempts by Japanese officials to prepare for a US election outcome that they worry could stoke trade and geopolitical tensions.

America's closest ally in Asia is concerned Trump may seek a deal with China, revive protectionist trade measures and demand more money for the upkeep of US forces in Japan, Reuters reported last month.

A new phrase, "hobotora", meaning "likely Trump", has gained popularity in Japanese political and media speak in recent weeks, supplanting "moshitora", or "possibly Trump".

Joshua Walker, president of Japan Society, a New York-based non-profit that promotes U.S.-Japan relations, said efforts by Japanese officials to connect with people they consider close to Trump had reached a "fever pitch".