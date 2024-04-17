At Chinese trade fair, exporters despair their goods are 'as cheap as cabbage'

Wu Huazhan's Chinese television factory used to impose minimum orders to manage production efficiently. Times are now so bleak, it will take any order.

Foshan Top Winning Import & Export's profit margin has dropped to a wafer-thin 0.5% from 2% some 3-4 years ago, according to Wu, a co-owner of the Guangdong-based factory and one of the many exporters fretting about business prospects at China's biggest trade fair in the southern city of Guangzhou.

"We're selling electrical appliances as cheap as cabbage," he added. "If it continues for another year or two, we'll have to change careers."

The sombre mood at the twice-a-year Canton Fair scarcely got a lift from data on Tuesday showing that the world's second-largest economy grew at a faster-than-expected 5.3% in the first quarter.