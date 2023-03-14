    বাংলা

    South Korea's Yoon to meet Japan's Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday

    Yoon's two-day visit to Japan from Thursday will be the first such trip by a South Koran leader in 12 years

    Reuters
    Published : 14 March 2023, 08:16 AM
    Updated : 14 March 2023, 08:16 AM

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will travel to Japan for talks on Thursday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a South Korean official said, days after South Korea announced a plan to end a row between the US allies over wartime forced labour.

    "This visit ... will be an important milestone in the improvement of relations between South Korea and Japan which has been promoted by the Yoon administration since inauguration," Yoon's national security adviser, Kim Sung-han, told a briefing on Tuesday.

    South Korea announced last week that its companies would compensate victims of forced labour under Japan's colonial rule from 1910-1945, seeking to end a dispute that has undermined US-led efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea.

