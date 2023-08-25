In China, Fukushima discharge met with bans, panic buying and wariness

"I think it will influence people eating seafood a little, even if it's not from Japan, there's nothing we can do about that," said a vendor surnamed Wang, who declined to give his first name for privacy reasons.



Prior to Thursday's action by Japan "we had a lot of people coming here every day," said Chen Yongyao, an employee at a frozen seafood store in Jiangyang.



Now, he said "it's not busy at all, no one is buying."



The scare has also impacted demand for salt.



The state-run National Salt Industry Group, the world's biggest common salt maker, urged people not to panic buy in a statement issued late of Thursday, reassuring consumers that it was ramping up production and the shortfall would be temporary.



Supermarket shelves were emptied of salt and online sales platforms were sold out in some places, including Beijing and Shanghai, as people rushed to stock up.



According to an data published by Chinese media outlet Jiemian, 6.73 million orders for salt were placed on the e-commerce platform JD.com since Aug.22.



Salt was also a hot commodity in China in 2011 following the initial Fukushima nuclear disaster. Aside from the concerns about the potential contamination of sea salt, there is also widespread belief in China that iodised salt can help protect against radiation poisoning.