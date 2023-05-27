Taiwan reports Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through strait

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday accompanied by two other ships, Taiwan's defence ministry said, in the latest uptick in military tensions over the island Beijing claims as its own territory.

The ministry said the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, had sailed in a northerly direction around midday through the strait sticking to its median line, which serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

Taiwan's military closely monitored the group using its own ships and aircraft and "responded appropriately", the ministry said in a short statement.