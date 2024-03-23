New Hong Kong security law comes into force amid fears for freedoms

A new national security law came into force in Hong Kong on Saturday despite growing international criticism that it could erode freedoms in the China-ruled city and damage its international financial hub credentials.

The law, also known as Article 23, took effect at midnight, days after Hong Kong's pro-Beijing lawmakers passed it unanimously, fast-tracking legislation to plug what authorities called national security loopholes.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said the law "accomplished a historic mission, living up to the trust placed in us by the Central (Chinese) Authorities".

The United States expressed concerns that the law would further erode the city's autonomy and damage its reputation as an international business hub.