Philippines' Marcos to forge stronger relationship with US during visit

Marcos' Washington visit comes after Philippines on Friday accused China's coast guard of "dangerous maneuvers" and "aggressive tactics" in the South China Sea. The maritime confrontation between the two countries comes despite a visit to Manila this weekend by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

In the face of such pressure from China, the Philippines and the United States have rapidly stepped up defense engagements, including large-scale military exercises and a recent expansion of US access to Philippine bases. China has objected to the bases agreement.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier this month that it was "too early" to discuss what assets the United States would like to station at bases in the Philippines.

It is a delicate issue for Manila, not only because of its concerns about China, its main trading partner, but given domestic opposition to US military presence in the past.

The two sides did agree to complete a road map in coming months for the delivery of US defence assistance to the Southeast Asian nation over the next five to 10 years.

Alluding to the difficult period in bilateral relations under Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, the official said Monday's summit would be part of efforts to build the "habits of alliance management" back to levels of the 1970s and 1980s.

The official said the US planned to enhance trilateral dialogue with Japan and the Philippines, and Marcos would have discussions at the Pentagon about joint maritime patrols.

"We will and have stepped up our broader regional security discussions with the Philippines on all the issues in the South China Sea and elsewhere," the official said, a reference to Manila's disputed maritime claims with China and other nations.

Separately, the official said no final decision had been made on whether Biden would stop in Papua New Guinea next month as part of stepped-up engagement with the Pacific-island region, but Washington was "in active discussions no matter what about our direct high-level interactions with the Pacific."