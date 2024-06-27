Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 27, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Taiwan warns against travel to China after execution threat

Last week, announcing new legal guidelines, China threatened to execute Taiwan independence separatists in extreme cases

Taiwan warns against travel to China after execution threat
A general view of Taipei skyline during sunrise in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2022. REUTERS

Reuter

Published : 27 Jun 2024, 03:22 PM

Updated : 27 Jun 2024, 03:22 PM

Related Stories
Assange heads to Australia after US guilty plea
Assange heads to Australia after US guilty plea
Several dead as police fire on protesters in Kenya
Several dead as police fire on protesters in Kenya
US, Russia defense chiefs speak as tensions rise over Crimea attack
US, Russia defense chiefs speak as tensions rise over Crimea attack
Iran election hopefuls struggle to offer fix for economic woes
Iran election hopefuls struggle to offer fix for economic woes
Read More
DNCC demolishes parts of Sadeeq Agro for canal encroachment
DNCC demolishes parts of Sadeeq Agro for canal encroachment
Myanmar junta still able to access weapons, money overseas: UN
Myanmar junta still able to access weapons, money overseas: UN
Train rape: Another arrest as food service suspended
Train rape: Another arrest as food service suspended
Deaths at Hajj show challenge of shielding pilgrims from lethal climate
Deaths at Hajj show challenge of shielding pilgrims from lethal climate
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More