Glitz spoke to five artists to know about their visions to uphold the band music, groups and artists in the upcoming decades

Why do Bangladeshi music bands die when a star artist is gone? Who’ll be the future flagbearer?

“I’m not a singer basically. I was stubborn to join this sector,” Azam Khan had said. He joined the music industry out of dogged determination but became the icon of band music in Bangladesh. When they performed for the first time on a stage, they had only four songs of their own. Gradually, Azam Khan and his songs rose to popularity and towards the end of 1972, they brought out the first record, including the songs ‘Saleka Maleka’ and ‘High Court er Mazar E’.

Khan became serious in music and formed a band ‘Uchcharan’ with his friends guitarist Neelu and Mansur and drummer Sadeque, all famous with their nicknames. This was the seminal point of rock music in Bangladesh in the 60s.

At the same time, Ferdous Wahid, Firoz Sai and a few others formed ‘Spondon’, another music band. Also, Fakir Alamgir introduced ‘Rishij Shilpi Goshthi.’

Azam Khan, however, rose above all those with his music getting known as ‘pop music’ and he as ‘Pop Guru’ or King of Pop. The voice that rendered the song ‘Bangladesh’ stirring the entire nation went quiet almost 13 years ago. After Khan’s death, his band Uchcharan halted its activities as well.

Ayub Bachchu, another icon of rock music in Bangladesh, became immortal through his music. ‘Shei Tumi’, ‘Koshto’, ‘Hashte Dekho Gaite Dekho’,‘Ekhon Onek Raat’, ‘Prem Tumi Ki’, ‘Rupali Guitar, ‘Palate Chai’, ‘Bhanga Mon Niye’ - all these songs never lost their popularity. Rather, they gained more.

Ayub Bachchu left this world five years ago. Members of LRB, his music band, went disarray after his death. The band was based on Bachchu, and lost all activities with his death.

Will the music bands continue to go into oblivion when their star performer dies? Each music band struggles so much to rise to fame, but then goes out of limelight. Who are the future flagbearers of band music in Bangladesh? Is there a plan to uphold the band music, groups and artists in the upcoming decades?

Band music artists say that new bands can take over from the existing ones. Establishing a large archive, bonding between band members, and applying copyright in song composition can bring discipline to the band music sector in future.

However, some people believe that the golden era of band music is already over. Some good songs will survive naturally because of their qualities. And if the songs survive, the artists will be remembered forever.

NEW BANDS CAN TAKE OVER: SHAFIN

Shafin Ahmed left his long-time band ‘Miles’ and formed a new one called the ‘Voice of Miles.’ The artist who witnessed changes in musical eras in the country said it was hard to tell who would be the future flagbearers of band music.

“Band music didn’t start long ago in Bangladesh. It became dynamic at the end of the 80s in Bangladesh. It went through a great time and reached its zenith in the 90s. Initially, some people didn’t accept it and called it a bad culture. But band music entered the mainstream musical canon in the last decades. Hence, a question of legacy arises,” he said.

New bands can take over from their predecessors, Shafin said. “Many of us who were in the frontline are still working. Some bands are still rolling. So we’re still singing regularly. Then the next generation bands have created their niche and will be able to entertain listeners when we’re gone. We can foresee that. New bands are coming up and they have a fan base.”

It is important to preserve the songs in digital platforms, believes Shafin.

“If we can save the entire catalogue of our songs on the internet, they’ll be saved forever. This could be an individual YouTube channel, streaming platform or anything. A full description of the songs should be there.”

When asked if he thought about preparing someone to hand over his legacy, i.e. preserving the songs by ‘Miles’, the Voice of Miles, or the individual numbers by him, Shafin said he had yet to have enough time to groom someone to do so. “I didn’t have enough time to teach someone music. It’s very hard to groom someone when we’re busy with our work, like recording and live performance. After doing all those, there’s hardly any time left for grooming others.”

LARGE ARCHIVES NEEDED: FUAD NASER BABU

A singer lives in their songs, and band musicians are no exception, believes musician Fuad Naser Babu, founding member of the ‘Feedback’ band.

“If an artist ceases to perform, their old songs remain alive. Today’s generation is singing the songs sung by music bands 30-40 years ago. The performer may not be alive or have left the profession, but the songs they create remain forever. Others sing the songs adding some new dimension but the songs remain alive,” he said.

Fuad highlighted the example of Azam Khan’s band Uchcharan. “Not only today’s generation sing the popular songs sung by Azam Khan, but also the future generation will sing them. No one indeed carried Azam Khan’s legacy after he left this world. Nobody can continue the band when the lead vocalist is gone. Usually, a lead singer or vocalist creates the identity of the band. People know the band as ‘their band’. So, a big void is created when the singer is gone.”

Fuad admitted that the audio industry had its peak business when they joined in the good old days, but things changed after that. Now there is no business of albums in cassettes and CDs.

“Now ‘online’ is the only way left for people- like digital platforms, online streaming, YouTube, Spotify etc. Songs are now available on the business streaming platforms. These days you can see the songs, but can’t touch them. Earlier you could touch the CDs, and cassettes and discuss them. Everything is easily available now. People can listen to so many songs. their lifestyle has changed. No one listens to a full song when it is released on YouTube.”

Glitz asked Fuad who they would give the responsibility to hold together and run their band ‘Feedback’.

“We needed a large archive. As far as I know, music bands preserve their songs by themselves. But we should have preserved everything institutionally so that after 30-40 years we could have them preserved properly. We’re witnessing technological changes as time moves. [If preserved] in the future people will be able to listen to these songs [using the technologies in their time],” he said in reply.

“This is our failure, being unable to create such an archive. Maybe some people thought about it but it wasn’t executed. And we must think about legacy. This is our asset and we must preserve it.”

LEGACY IS GETTING FOCUS: BABNA KARIM

‘Warfaze’ band’s vocalist Babna Karim sees the issue of legacy in band music quite positively.

“It’s a good point. Some of the groups are already thinking about legacy. I feel that it’ll come naturally. I don’t have enough time to think about it as music is my passion and not my profession. But people are thinking about legacy. Great songs, like those composed and sung by Lucky Akhand, and Niloy Das have already gone through remakes. This is how a song survives.”

Babna said a band can still be held together by facing all challenges. “But why sometimes artists are gone? Some artists are like Ayub Bachchu. He was the lifeline of LRB. After he left this world, it was a big challenge to hold the band without him. This is quite natural. But an organised band can be held together facing challenges,” he said.

“For example, many artists joined and left Warfaze. It’s due to Tipu (drummer) being responsible, the band never fell apart. Why I’m saying this is because one can overcome a challenge and continue to run a good thing when there’s an accident. Those leading the band can create great examples when they let go of personal ego and mean-mindedness.”

Bonding among the bands can create a great legacy, Babna believes.

“Those who are good singers, good bands, are our national asset. We shouldn’t let them get lost in oblivion. It could be a great thing to bring together all the band members. But we must encourage them to nurture a good relationship rather than getting into small competitions. Also, we should support those who sing well. Why should we halt all activities when one person dies? Also, copyright [of songs] should be ensured in this international era. It’s everyone’s right.”

WORKED FOR THEMSELVES: SAYED HASAN TIPU

‘Majhrate Chand Jodi Alo Na Bilay,’ ‘Nijhum Rater Andhare,’ ‘Chhaira Gelam Matir Prithibi,’‘Kolikaler Bhondo Baba,’ or ‘Bidhi Tomar Kemon Khela,’ – these songs by ‘Obscure’ continue to captivate listeners.

Sayed Hasan Tipu has been leading ‘Obscure’ for 37 years.

He finds it obvious that a band falls apart with its leader dead.

“There’s no way for a band to survive [with its leader gone.] It’s obvious that there won’t be a LRB without Bachchu Bhai. Bacchu Bhai’s wife said there was no need for LRB anymore. Let it remain where he [Bachchu] left it. And if anyone wants to listen, they can listen to the songs on YouTube. A band can’t proceed with its leader dead. Uchcharan also tried but couldn’t maintain the quality.”

Many musical band groups fall apart due to financial crunch, he said.

“Above all, band music is going through a tough time in our country. The music industry itself is facing many hurdles. Those who are surviving have worked for it themselves. They have no options, what else to do? Earlier, there were production houses that paid the artists. Now we’re left with stage shows only. Digital platforms pay a meagre amount and the lion’s share of it goes to the production company.”

When asked about future plans for ‘Obscure’, Tipu said although alone, he managed to hold the band and release songs.

“Things have reached a point where you pay from your pocket to sing. Those who can afford it, they’re singing.”

TEAMWORK AND COMPOSER IMPORTANT: NAQIB KHAN

A musical band can survive for ages when the members work together, believes lyricist, music composer and singer Naqib Khan. He also thinks that a composer is quite important in a band.

The ‘Renaissance’ band member said that when a band solely depends on a single person, a star, or a leader, it cannot survive anymore without them. “Band music is teamwork, where every member has to contribute,” he said.

“It can’t be a band anymore when it centres on a person. People don’t like it without that lead singer or guitarist. But it’s the responsibility of the band to ensure teamwork. However, a band survives when it has a composer. If I talk about ‘Souls’, I left it in 1983. Ayub Bachchu joined at that time. Bachchu was a composer and he created new songs and sang them. Then it was Partha Barua to take responsibility. He, too, can compose and sing. That’s why the band survived with a coordinated effort by everyone. We must ensure that there’s no one-man show.”

Offspring of senior band members are joining the industry with some of them singing and some playing instruments.

Dio Haque, son of band music star Maksudul Haque, is the drummer of ‘Nemesis’. Zerif Ahmed, son of music director Manam Ahmed, keyboardist of ‘Miles’, is the lead guitarist of ‘Nemesis’. Late popstar Firoz Sai’s son Nazim joined the ‘Eclipse’ band as a drummer. The other son of Firoz Sai, Nayeem, is the drummer of the ‘Nagorik’ band. Mashuk Islam, son of Moinul Islam Khan and Kanakchanpa, formed a band called ‘DH’.

[Writing in English by Sabrina Karim Murshed; Editing by Osham-Ul-Sufian Talukder]