Family mourns 'beautiful mother' killed in Sydney mall stabbing

Young Sydney mother Ashlee Good, who cradled her nine-month old daughter Harriet, was one of the victims of a random shopping mall stabbing attack which killed six people, her family confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

Five women and a male security guard were killed in the Saturday attack in the Sydney suburb of Bondi, police confirmed on Sunday, adding that 12 people remained in hospital.

Good, 38, was among the dead. Police said her daughter was in a serious, but stable, condition in hospital.

"We are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend an all round outstanding human and so much more," the family said in the statement, which was reported by local media.