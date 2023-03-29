    বাংলা

    China threatens retaliation if US House speaker meets Taiwan president

    A spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office without giving details said that China firmly opposes this and will definitely take measures to 'resolutely fight back'

    Reuters
    Published : 29 March 2023, 04:39 AM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 04:39 AM

    China threatened to retaliate on Wednesday if US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during her planned transit of the United States next month, saying any such move would be a "provocation".

    China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned US officials not to meet Tsai, viewing it as support for the island's desire to be seen as a separate country.

    China staged war games around Taiwan last August when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, and Taiwan's armed forces have said they are keeping watch for any Chinese moves when Tsai is abroad.

    Tsai is due to depart on Wednesday for a trip to Guatemala and Belize that will see her transit through New York and Los Angeles. While not officially confirmed, she is expected to meet McCarthy while in California, at the end of her trip.

    Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told reporters in Beijing that Tsai's "transits" of the United States were not just her waiting at the airport or hotel, but for her to meet US officials and lawmakers.

    "If she has contact with US House Speaker McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destroys peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," she said.

    "We firmly oppose this and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back," Zhu added, without giving details.

    The United States says such transits by Taiwanese presidents are routine and that China should not use Tsai's trip to take any aggressive moves against Taiwan.

    Taiwanese presidents routinely pass through the United States while visiting diplomatic allies in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, which, although not official visits, are often used by both sides for high-level meetings.

    China says that both it and Taiwan belong to "one China" and that as a Chinese province the island has no right to any sort of state-to-state ties.

    Taiwan's government strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims, and while Tsai has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing she has also said only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

    Tsai is expected to make comments at the airport before her flight leaves for New York.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the opening ceremony of the Empower Women Empower LAC Forum in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb 15, 2023.
    Taiwan is bolstering military exchanges with US: President Tsai
    The United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan but is the island's most important international backer and arms supplier
    US and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023.
    Little room for maneuver as US-China ties slide further
    US-China relations have slid to what some say is the worst since the countries normalised ties in the 1970s
    Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou gestures as he arrives at an airport in Shanghai, China Mar 27, 2023.
    Ex-Taiwan president arrives in China pledging peace
    Ma Ying-jeou becomes the first sitting Taiwanese leader to visit mainland China since the Communist revolution in 1949
    Taiwan's Minister of National Science and Technology Council Tsung-Tsong Wu, Taiwan’s trade and economic representative in Germany Hsieh Chih-wei, Director General of German Institute Taipei Jorg Polster and German Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger pose for pictures during the signing ceremony of Germany-Taiwan Science and Technological cooperation arrangement, at National Science and Technology Council, in Taipei, Taiwan, Mar 21, 2023.
    German minister praises 'esteemed' Taiwan, China protests 'vile' visit
    Given the sensitivity of the trip, Germany's education minister is not scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley