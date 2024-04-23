Blinken denies US double standard over alleged Israeli rights abuses

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday rejected suggestions that Washington might have a "double standard" when applying US law to allegations of abuses by the Israeli military in Gaza and said that examinations of such charges are ongoing.

"Do we have a double standard? The answer is no," Blinken told a news conference announcing the Department's annual human rights country reports.

"In general, as we're looking at human rights and the condition of human rights around the world, we apply the same standard to everyone. That doesn't change whether the country is an adversary, a competitor, a friend or an ally," he said.

"When it comes to allegations of incidents or whether it's violations of international humanitarian law, rights abuses...we have processes within the department that are looking at that incidents that have been raised. Those processes are ongoing," Blinken said.

He declined to provide when those processes might produce a definitive assessment.