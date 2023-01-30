Tyre Nichols' death must galvanise efforts to reform police, says attorney

The attorney representing the family of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers, called on Sunday for the US Congress to pass police reform legislation, and said Nichols' mother hoped the tragedy could lead to a "greater good."

"Shame on us if we don't use his tragic death to finally get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed," Ben Crump told CNN's "State of the Union."

All five officers are scheduled to appear for a bond arraignment on Feb 17 at 9 am in front of Judge James Jones of the Shelby County criminal court, court records show.

Crump said he and the Nichols family had spoken with President Joe Biden on Friday and urged him to use Nichols' death to galvanise support for the act's passage.

Nichols' mother was coping with her son's death by believing he was destined to change the world, Crump said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

"She believes in her heart Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there is going to be greater good that comes from this tragedy."

The "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" was introduced in 2021 after George Floyd died when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests over racial injustice.