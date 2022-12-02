US appeals court rules against Trump in documents fight, ends arbiter

A US appeals court on Thursday dealt a blow to Donald Trump, reversing a judge's appointment of an independent arbiter to vet documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and allowing all of the records to be used in a criminal investigation of the former president.

The Atlanta-based 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Justice Department in its challenge to Florida-based US District Judge Aileen Cannon's September decision to name a "special master" to review the records to decide if some should be kept from investigators.

The three-judge 11th Circuit panel said Cannon lacked the authority to grant Trump's request for a special master made in a lawsuit he filed two weeks after FBI agents carried out a court-approved Aug 8 search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. It also overturned Cannon's decision to bar investigators from accessing most of the records pending the review and threw out Trump's suit.

Trump faces a federal criminal investigation into his retention of sensitive government records after leaving office in January 2021, including whether he violated a 1917 law called the Espionage Act that makes it a crime to release information harmful to national security. Investigators also are looking into potential unlawful obstruction of the probe.