Trump says US states should determine abortion law; no mention of national ban

"This 50-year battle over Roe v. Wade took it out of the federal hands and brought it into the hearts, minds and vote of the people in each state. It was really something. Now it's up to the states to do the right thing," Trump said.

"My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both," Trump said. "And whatever they decide must be the law of the land."

Democratic President Joe Biden has made Trump’s opposition to abortion rights a key tenet of his re-election campaign.

"Donald Trump is endorsing every single abortion ban in the states, including abortion bans with no exceptions. And he’s bragging about his role in creating this hellscape," Ammar Moussa, director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, wrote on the X social media platform on Monday.

Since launching his campaign in late 2022, Trump has largely shied away from the topic of abortion, reflecting the Republican Party's struggles to articulate a message to reduce the political fallout from the Supreme Court's ruling.

While Americans tend to accept restrictions on abortion after the first trimester, polls also show that a sizable majority prefer to have the decision made by the patient and her doctor, not the government.

"With Roe v. Wade overturned, leaving abortion to the states is his way of punting on the issue," said Jeanette Hoffman, a Republican political consultant, about Trump's stance. "Now that the primary is over, there’s nothing to be gained from proposing a national abortion ban, as he’ll lose support from voters in many swing states."