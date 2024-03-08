Gaza ceasefire protesters gather for Biden's State of the Union address

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday sparked pockets of protest across the United States, with activists asking him to push for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and do more to curb Israel's attacks in Gaza.

Protesters blocked traffic in Boston and Los Angeles. Over 50 arrests were made in Boston, according to one activist group and a local media report.

Ahead of Biden's speech, dozens gathered near the White House, prompting the police to block off a nearby road.

"We are here today because enough is enough," said Ahmad Abuznaid, executive director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations advocacy group said the speech was Biden's "best and perhaps last chance" to announce steps to reduce Palestinian suffering in Gaza and win back support of Arab, Palestinian and anti-war Americans disappointed with his policy.

Senior US administration officials said beforehand that Biden would discuss US plans to build a port in Gaza to ship in humanitarian aid.