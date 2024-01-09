Judges skeptical of Trump's immunity claim in election subversion case

PANDORA'S BOX

The US Justice Department has long held that presidents cannot be prosecuted while in office for doing their official duties. Trump, the first former US president to be criminally prosecuted, faces 91 criminal counts in four separate cases.

Sauer, Trump's lawyer, told a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that allowing prosecution to go forward would lead to a cycle of retribution after each election and "open a Pandora's Box from which that nation may never recover."

He said presidents must first be impeached and removed from office by Congress before he could be prosecuted. Trump was impeached twice but the Senate failed to convict him.

Some Republican senators declined to convict him after he was impeached for trying to overturn the 2020 election, on the grounds that he could be held accountable in court.

US prosecutors argue that Trump was acting as a candidate, not a president, when he pressured officials to overturn the election results and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.