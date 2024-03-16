Trump hush money trial delayed until at least April, judge rules

Donald Trump's criminal trial stemming from hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 US election will start no earlier than April after the judge on Friday granted a 30-day delay due to the late disclosure of evidence to the former president.

Justice Juan Merchan's decision to delay the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president marks another victory for Trump, who has sought to slow down proceedings in his various legal entanglements as he prepares to challenge President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 election.

The case in New York state court in Manhattan, which had been due to start on Mar 25, was the first of four criminal indictments brought against Trump last year. While none of the other three cases have firm trial dates, the delay to the New York trial could complicate scheduling the others.

In a written ruling, Merchan did not announce a firm new trial date in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office. Instead, the judge will hold a hearing on Mar 25 after which he will potentially set a trial date even further into the future.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the New York case to 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence about a sexual encounter she has said they had a decade earlier. Trump has denied having had any such encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.