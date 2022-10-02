After Hurricane Ian's deadly wrath, Florida, Carolinas begin recovery

MORE FLOODING FORECAST

Weakening again as it churned north and inland, Ian had been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone by Saturday afternoon. But remnants of the storm were still expected to bring treacherous conditions to parts of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Flood watches were posted for southwestern Virginia and southern West Virginia on Saturday, even as major to record flooding was forecast to continue in central Florida.

About 1.2 million homes and businesses were without power in Florida as of 1 pm EDT (1700 GMT) on Saturday, with some 300,000 outages scattered across the Carolinas and Virginia.

Florida accounted for the overwhelming majority of confirmed storm-related deaths, with 35 tallied by the Lee County sheriff's office and 11 others reported by state officials in four neighbouring counties.

North Carolina authorities said at least four more people had perished there. No deaths were reported in South Carolina.

Damage from high water, unleashed by storm surge along the coast and torrential rains further inland, was extensive.

"We suffered more flood damage than wind damage," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Saturday. "That is going to require a lot of flood claims being filed."

Insurers braced for between $28 billion and $47 billion in claims from what could amount to the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, according to US property data and analytics company CoreLogic.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Florida, saying Ian was "likely to rank among the worst (storms) ... in the nation's history." On Saturday, he declared an emergency in North Carolina.

On Sanibel, crews were just making their way to the hard-hit east end of that island on Saturday, "so our situation is that we're still in the search-and-rescue mode," the city manager, Souza said.

City officials were aware of nearly 300 households of people who failed to leave the island as the storm approached and whose whereabouts and well-being were now being checked, he said.

Ricky Anderson, 57, a cashier who moved recently from Illinois to the nearby Fort Myers area, said he "lost everything in the hurricane," as did many of his neighbours.

"Where are all those people supposed to go that have no home anymore?" Anderson said.

Robert Hartman, 81, a 50-year-resident of Fort Myers, said government help was crucial to get residents back on their feet.

"We have no power, no phone service, nothing. We would just like a little help to get my home back in shape because I have nowhere to go," he added.