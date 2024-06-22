Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Cyclone Remal deepens Satkhira's battle with salinity, drinking water crisis

Residents of the coastal district pin hopes on rainwater project amid chronic water shortfalls

Cyclone Remal leaves Satkhira salty, thirsty

Sharifullah Kaiser Suman, Satkhira correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 22 Jun 2024, 02:10 AM

Updated : 22 Jun 2024, 02:10 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
S Africa close to T20 World Cup semis
S Africa close to T20 World Cup semis
Israeli bombardment kills dozens across Gaza
Israeli bombardment kills dozens across Gaza
Bangladeshis remove large sums from Swiss banks
Bangladeshis remove large sums from Swiss banks
Floods strand over 2 million people
Floods strand over 2 million people
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More