It's not 2020 anymore. Biden's re-election campaign faces new challenges

Biden beat Trump in 2020 by winning the Electoral College 306 to 232, winning the close swing states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, and he bested Trump by more than 7 million votes nationally, capturing 51.3 percent of the popular vote to the Republican's 46.8 percent.

AGE FACTOR

Republicans will watch closely for signs of a diminished schedule to suggest that age has made Biden less fit for the campaign trail, and for the White House.

"It's quite shocking that Biden thinks he would be able to fill a second term, let alone the rest of this term," said Republican strategist Scott Reed.

Trump, the early front-runner for the Republican nomination, is himself 76 years old.

Biden's reply to concerns about his age and running for re-election has been to say "watch me," and the White House points to his record of legislative accomplishments as a sign of his effectiveness.

"An extensive travel schedule is not the measure of a candidate's ability to do the job," said Democratic strategist Karen Finney. "There's no scenario where the Republicans don't try to make his age an issue. We know that. And so the focus has to be on ... what is the most effective way to reach the American people. Some of that, yes, is going to be in-person events and travel, but there may be other innovations."

CAMPAIGN REINVENTED

Biden campaign aides reinvented his 2020 campaign as COVID-19 spread across the country.

Some of the innovations were regarded as a success, including star-studded virtual fundraisers done without the need for expensive travel.

But other changes were more controversial, including a months-long prohibition on the use of door-knocking by campaign volunteers and the regular appearances by Biden in his home's basement, which became a meme panned by right-wing voters.

Having to get out more than in 2020 could help Biden, said Meg Bostrom, co-founder of Topos Partnership, a strategic communications firm.

"Just look at the State of the Union (address.) That was the best I've ever seen. When Republicans started heckling him, he just lit up," she said. Biden sparred ably with Republicans during his speech to Congress in February.

But other issues may trip up the incumbent president on the campaign trail, including his handling of the economy.