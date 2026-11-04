November 04, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

James Talarico becomes first Democrat to win statewide in Texas since 1994

Texas remains a Republican stronghold in presidential elections, with Trump winning the state by 14 points in 2024

James Talarico becomes first Democrat to win statewide in Texas since 1994
Democratic US Senate candidate from Texas James Talarico waves at the final rally of his campaign, ahead of the midterm elections, in Austin, Texas, US, Nov 2, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 10:16 AM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 10:16 AM

State Representative James Talarico won the US Senate race in Texas on Tuesday, according to media projections, defeating President Donald Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton to end Democrats’ 32-year statewide losing streak and give his party a major boost in the battle for Senate control.

It was a striking Democratic breakthrough in a state Republicans have long dominated. Trump carried the state by 14 percentage points in 2024. Paxton, the Texas attorney general, has been at the center of controversies that include a 2023 impeachment and a securities fraud case.

Talarico, a four-term state legislator and one of the nation’s top Senate fundraisers, overcame heavy outside spending in the most expensive Senate race of the cycle. He began as an underdog against former US Representative Colin Allred, the 2024 Democratic Senate nominee, who later withdrew to run for Congress again.

Talarico went on to defeat US Representative Jasmine Crockett for the Democratic nomination, dealing a political blow to his former state legislative colleague.

Republicans spent more than $316 million to retain the seat. Republican US Senator John Cornyn was ousted in a primary runoff after Trump endorsed Paxton. Republican leaders had viewed Cornyn as the stronger general-election candidate.

Paxton used his role as attorney general to sue former President Joe Biden’s administration more than 100 times.

Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday’s elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control.

Related Stories
US midterm elections: Democrats projected to win House, Senate
USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA
The races that will decide control of the US Senate
The races that will decide control of the US Senate
Democratic El-Sayed rival endorses Republican in Michigan
Democratic El-Sayed rival endorses Republican in Michigan
Trump begins midterm campaign push in Texas, Oklahoma
Trump begins midterm campaign push in Texas, Oklahoma
Read More
USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA
US midterm elections: Democrats projected to win House, Senate
Oil prices ease
Oil prices ease
Trump ties Republican losses to Iran war
Trump ties Republican losses to Iran war
RMG wage board to meet for first time Wednesday
RMG wage board to meet for first time Wednesday
Read More
Opinion

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa
Read More