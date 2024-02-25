Nikki Haley makes her case to a Republican Party that no longer exists

"Judging by the primary so far," Conant said, "there's not much of an appetite for it."

Some 52% of Republicans said in a July Reuters/Ipsos poll they were less likely to support a candidate who favors increased military aid to Ukraine. While polling on tariffs is sporadic, most surveys show that Republicans are broadly supportive of hiking import duties.

Haley's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Rob Godfrey, who served as a high-ranking Haley aide when she was governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, noted that her policy preferences mirror those of her core group of supporters.

"The coalition that the Haley campaign seems to have put together does seem to be in part made up of Republicans that hold more traditional views on domestic and foreign policy," he said.

A CHANGING REPUBLICAN PARTY

At a Fox News town hall on Tuesday in South Carolina, Trump did not discuss the budget deficit. Asked about the possibility of Ukraine losing to Russia because it had insufficient weaponry, Trump responded that he felt "badly."

He brought up tariffs eight times, saying trade protection had proven to be a powerful tool during his administration. He never mentioned social security, even as Haley argued on the trail this week that the benefit program for retirees must be reformed to ensure its solvency.

Haley's team, meanwhile, is leaning into the Republican politics of yesteryear.

Some of the shirts her campaign is hawking on the trail feature a logo that is functionally identical to that of Reagan's 1984 re-election bid, which the Republican won in a landslide.

Another Haley shirt features a quote from former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who led the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990 and oversaw a dramatic liberalisation of the country's economy.

In dozens of conversations with Republicans in South Carolina over the last week, none brought up fiscal discipline or America's ballooning budget deficit as core concerns.

Some attendees at Haley events this week said they liked her in part because she was willing to support traditional Republican policies that have fallen out of favour.