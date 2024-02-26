Trump appeals $355 million ruling in NY civil fraud case

Engoron's ruling followed a contentious three-month trial in Manhattan that began in October. It featured testimony by Trump, who conceded that his property valuations were not always accurate but said his lenders were on notice to independently verify them.

The judge also fined Trump's sons Don Jr and Eric $4 million each and barred them from running a New York corporation for two years. Both men have denied wrongdoing, and their lawyer has said they also will appeal.

The case is part of a maelstrom of legal troubles Trump faces - including criminal charges in four separate cases - though none have diminished his commanding lead in the race for the Republican nomination. Trump has used the cases to rally his base and raise money, telling supporters that he is being targeted for political reasons.

In one of the criminal cases, a New York judge has set a Mar 25 trial date for Trump on charges involving falsifying business records to conceal hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election that gave him the presidency.

Trump is also under indictment in Washington and Georgia over his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss and in Florida over his handling of classified documents upon leaving office. He has pleaded not guilty in all four cases.

In another civil case, a jury in January found that Trump must pay writer E Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her by denying her claim that he raped her decades earlier. Trump has vowed to appeal. Another jury last year ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in a separate case.