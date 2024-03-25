Will you be able to buy Trump Tower at auction? Not anytime soon

'WILD WEST'

The complex nature of Trump's portfolio -- scattered across many states and countries and consisting of hundreds of corporate entities -- could also make the process more difficult for James.

"There will be a lot of questions about the value of these assets and who else has interests in them," said Nikos Passas, a Northeastern University law professor and asset recovery expert.

If the foreclosure were to go forward, it would kick off a lengthy process of notifying creditors, co-owners and other third parties, who could raise legal challenges of their own.

In the meantime, Trump’s hotels and golf courses and other properties would continue to operate as before, though James could ask a court to appoint an independent receiver to manage them.

“They are not in the business of being landlords,” Sash said of the attorney general’s office.

If James’ office successfully shepherds Trump’s properties through foreclosure, they would ultimately be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Any final sale prices for Trump's buildings would likely come at a discount given a wider downturn in the commercial real estate industry, which has been especially hard hit in New York.

In New York City, auctions typically take place in person under the rotunda of the courthouse at 60 Centre Street in Manhattan -- the same courthouse where Trump stood trial in the case.

“It’s a fascinating spectacle,” said Sash, who has attended several auctions. “It’s like the wild west, but that’s how they do it.”